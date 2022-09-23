Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate shooting near Inglewood, possibly gang related

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man who was shot near an unincorporated area east of Inglewood is near death and sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related.

Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the victim, a 36-year-old Black man, on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and is in critical condition and "is not expected to survive," according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 4:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.