Police investigate shooting near Inglewood, possibly gang related

A man who was shot near an unincorporated area east of Inglewood is near death and sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related.

Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the victim, a 36-year-old Black man, on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and is in critical condition and "is not expected to survive," according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.