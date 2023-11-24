Police investigate possible hate crime outside pro-Israel official's home

Los Angeles police launched a hate crime investigation after a pro-Palestinian group threw fake blood on the driveway of the president of a pro-Israel group in Brentwood on Thursday.

"They tried to terrorize my neighbor," said a witness who wished to stay anonymous,

The Thanksgiving rally happened outside the Brentwood home of the president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Protesters splattered fake blood on bunches of cloth, symbolizing dead babies, and also on the person's driveway. The demonstration turned violent, according to neighbors.

"I saw my husband being pushed and hit with a pole on the back side," said one neighbor. "Somebody hit him on the back of his head, his leg."

The Los Angeles Police Department said that they have also launched a vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon investigation. Many protesters had their faces covered, but officers said they were going to comb through the security camera video and other evidence to identify them.

Mayor Karen Bass spoke out against the clash in a statement.

"Hate and violence will not be tolerated in our city," she stated. "LAPD will continue with city and business leaders to keep Angelenos safe."

This is the latest scare for the Jewish community since the Israel-Hamas conflict. Earlier this month, antisemitic messages were spraypainted onto a mural depicting the history of Jews in Los Angeles next to the historic Canters Deli.

Brentwood resident Julie Gerchick said the latest action ha provoked not only emotions but action in her community.

"In addition to feeling terrorized, we are outraged — absolutely outraged," Gerchick said. "We are not going to stand for it."

-- Lauren Pozen contributed reporting