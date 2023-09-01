Police investigate Highland Park Metro Station stabbing

Watch CBS News
Man stabbed on Metro train in Highland Park
Police are investigating a Friday afternoon Highland Park Metro station stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

A person was stabbed at the Metro A Blue Line Southwest Museum Station around 12:45 p.m.

There was no description of the victim, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect is a man in his 30s or 40s and was last seen leaving the station on foot, carrying a black backpack. 

