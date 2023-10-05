Police investigate deadly Sunland hit-and-run of an elderly pedestrian

An elderly woman died as she was hit by two vehicles early Thursday morning as she was walking across Sunland Boulevard in Sunland.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Traffic Division, reported that the woman was first struck by a vehicle in the 10500 block of Sunland Boulevard that drove off, fleeing the scene. A second vehicle hit the woman in the road and remained at the scene as police responded around 5:30 a.m.

There is a senior living facility nearby, but it is not known if the woman lived there.

Police investigate the site where an elderly woman crossing Sunland Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, then hit by a second vehicle that remained and called police.