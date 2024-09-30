Watch CBS News
Police investigate burglary suspect death at Long Beach bridge

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A death investigation is underway at the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge as at least one burglary suspect fleeing from police jumped off the bridge Monday morning, missing the water below according to the Los Angeles Police Department.  

All lanes of the northbound and southbound 710 Freeway are shut down at the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge due to the death investigation. 

Around 4 a.m. police responded to a burglary at a pharmacy in the 200 block of E. Anaheim Street in Wilmington, where according to the Los Angeles Police Department, eight suspects were seen driving away in a white Mercedes.

This led to a short pursuit that ended near the International Gateway Bridge, near Pier 2.

According to police, the suspects ran on foot and jumped off the bridge and into the water. Police say at least one of the suspects did not make it into the water and is dead.

There is at least one suspect in custody. 

This is a developing story

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

