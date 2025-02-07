Watch CBS News
DUI suspect runs into South LA mini mart during pursuit

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a possible DUI driver near South Los Angeles.

While the chase continued, the suspect could be seen swerving into other lanes and driving through intersections while avoiding other traffic in the area. 

At around 5:35 p.m., the watch commander called off the chase and sent officers into tracking mode. 

While still fleeing, despite no LAPD ground units following behind, the suspect ran into a mini mart, located at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 139th Street in Moneta Gardens, for just under 30 seconds and ran out with an object in his hand before getting back into the car and driving away. 

LAPD called off the pursuit and pulled all law enforcement shortly afterwards. 

No arrests were announced. 

