Pursuit suspect goes off-roading next to I-105 Freeway and crashes under an overpass

By Matthew Rodriguez

The Ontario Police Department is in pursuit of a possible stolen truck near the San Gabriel Valley.

The driver weaved through traffic on the 605 Freeway before exiting onto city streets in Whittier. The suspect continued to recklessly drive through traffic, veering onto the wrong side of the road several times. 

There were multiple instances when the possibly stolen truck nearly crashed into oncoming traffic.

After driving through Downey and Norwalk, the suspect went offroading in the divider between connectors of the I-105 Freeway. He ended up crashing into the wash below the overpasses and disappeared. 

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 4:38 PM PST

