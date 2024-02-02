Pursuit suspect goes off-roading next to I-105 Freeway and crashes under an overpass

The Ontario Police Department is in pursuit of a possible stolen truck near the San Gabriel Valley.

The driver weaved through traffic on the 605 Freeway before exiting onto city streets in Whittier. The suspect continued to recklessly drive through traffic, veering onto the wrong side of the road several times.

There were multiple instances when the possibly stolen truck nearly crashed into oncoming traffic.

After driving through Downey and Norwalk, the suspect went offroading in the divider between connectors of the I-105 Freeway. He ended up crashing into the wash below the overpasses and disappeared.