Stolen vehicle suspect barricades inside home following pursuit in Echo Park area

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in the Echo Park area Saturday evening.

The vehicle, a Honda CR-V, could be seen hurtling along surface streets at speeds up to 80 miles per hour at times, veering into opposite lanes of traffic and running through stop lights.

Police said that the chase began a little before 11 p.m. in Mid-Wilshire. 

The vehicle came to a brief stop in the parking lot of what appeared to be an apartment complex on N. Alvarado Street and Branden Street in the Elysian Heights area, where one person got out and ran from the area on foot. 

Due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, LAPD's Watch Commander called off all ground units at around 11:15 p.m.

Minutes later, police reported that the suspect had bailed from the vehicle and barricaded inside of a home. 

It was unclear if anyone had been taken into custody. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 10:59 PM

