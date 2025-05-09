Grand theft suspect pulls into parking structure after pursuit through San Gabriel Valley

Police were in pursuit of a grand theft suspect in El Monte on Friday night.

The chase began sometime around 9:30 p.m., according to the El Monte Police Department. They said that the driver was wanted by San Gabriel police, and when EMPD officers found the vehicle they began pursuit.

Once the suspect got onto the freeway, California Highway Patrol officers took over control of the chase. At times, the driver was said to be driving in the wrong direction on the 605 Freeway.

Just before 9:40 p.m. the driver pulled into a massive parking structure near Kaiser Permanente on Bess Avenue and Judith Street in the east San Gabriel Valley.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made, but police say that they found the car parked inside the structure. SkyCal was overhead as police detained one person who they said matched the description of the driver.

Police blocked all of the vehicle exits and entrances after the pursuit ended.