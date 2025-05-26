Police in pursuit of armed suspect in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of an armed suspect on surface streets through the San Fernando Valley, starting primarily along Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana and into Woodland Hills.

The white Ford van is moving along at moderate speeds, reportedly with dogs inside the vehicle. At one point, the van drove over a sidewalk to avoid a spike strip on the roadway.

Police surrounded the van, as the driver came to a stop in a residential area at Arcana Road and Marmora Street in Woodland Hills. The situation is ongoing, as the driver is not complying with police instructions and remains in the van.

Pursuit van, with a dog on the passenger side of the vehicle. KCALNews

KCALNews

A suspect driver avoids spike strips on the road by driving onto the sidewalk. KCALNews