Police in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect near downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possible armed robbery suspect near downtown.

Investigators said the armed robbery happened near the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Temple City station. The Alhambra Police Department started the pursuit initially, but handed it over to the LAPD. The LAPD Central Division watch commander said officers believed the suspects were armed.

LAPD arrested at least two of the occupants who jumped out of the car during the pursuit.

The remaining suspect continued to lead officers on the relatively slow pursuit through the Westlake and Echo Park areas before returning to downtown. While the suspect stayed close to the speed limit, he routinely drove through red lights.

After driving through downtown, the suspect headed south towards USC and Exposition Park.