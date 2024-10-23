Stolen vehicle leads California Highway Patrol on high-speed pursuit through Newhall Pass

A high-speed pursuit with police ended tragically when the suspect lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a cement pillar north of Pyramid Lake on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department started the chase at about 2 p.m. near Santa Clarita before the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit near the Newhall Pass.

The suspect erratically drove onto the shoulder of the I-5 Freeway while reaching speeds upwards of 130 mph. Police tried to stay behind the Honda CR-V SUV.

They quickly flew far up the 5 Freeway past Antelope Valley and 138 Freeway. The suspect continued to split lanes and weave past traffic despite entering a construction zone that split the northbound lanes.

Officers dropped back once the pursuit entered the construction zone.

The driver continued to drive north until passing the Los Angeles-Kern County line. Shortly after, the suspect switched directions and started going south on the 5 Freeway towards the San Fernando Valley.

While near the 138 Freeway, the driver cut across four lanes of traffic to quickly exit the roadway. As the SUV entered the exit ramp, the suspect veered onto a gravel shoulder at more than 100 mph and lost control.

The CR-V fishtailed along the exit ramp and rolled over at 115 mph. The car continued to tumble until it slammed into a cement pillar under an overpass.

An officer at the crash called it "obvious death" when he arrived at the wreckage.