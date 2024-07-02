Five suspects jump out of stolen car after pursuit with LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Downtown LA Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect recklessly drove through busy streets, nearly hitting several pedestrians and bicyclists, prompting officers to drop back and track the driver with a helicopter.

The driver continued to blow through red lights despite uniformed police officers no longer following the car on the ground.

Five people jumped out of the stolen car after driving around neighborhoods near E. Washington Boulevard and Griffith Avenue. The suspects jumped through backyards and ran through alleyways before some entered an apartment complex at E. 20th Street and Griffith Avenue.

