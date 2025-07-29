Stolen vehicle pursuit suspect detained by police in Venice

The driver of an alleged stolen vehicle, who police say was also wanted for elder abuse, led police on a roughly 30-minute pursuit that mostly stuck to the streets of Santa Monica and finally ended in Venice.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began chasing the driver of the white GMC Sierra pickup at the 405 and the 10 freeways. Around 11:30 a.m., the driver moved to surface streets, just north of the Santa Monica Airport on Pico Boulevard, then onto Ocean Park Boulevard.

The driver moved along at erratic speeds, from slow to fast, waving his arm out of the driver's side window, and drove over medians several times.

At Ocean Park Boulevard and 28th Street, the driver stopped and led police to believe the chase may be over, but then took off. The pursuit continued into Venice, and as the suspect got out of the vehicle and moved toward officers, he once again jumped back into the vehicle.

At Venice Boulevard and Brenta Place around noon, aerial footage showed the suspect get out of the truck, approach police while holding an object in his hand, and then become combative with officers before he was detained.

The driver of an alleged stolen vehicle leads police on a chase through Santa Monica. KCAL News

Police detained the pursuit driver after he rushed toward officers. KCAL News