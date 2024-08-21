Watch CBS News
Armed suspect drops off three passengers during LAPD pursuit

By Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

A possible armed suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit Wednesday night.

The police helicopter following the pursuit believed someone inside the car tossed a gun out of the window during the chase.

After merging off the CA-118 Freeway, the suspect drove around a Pacoima neighborhood before allowing three passengers out.

The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot at the Norris Avenue and Pierce Street intersection and surrendered to police. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

