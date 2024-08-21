Armed suspect drops off three passengers during LAPD pursuit
A possible armed suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit Wednesday night.
The police helicopter following the pursuit believed someone inside the car tossed a gun out of the window during the chase.
After merging off the CA-118 Freeway, the suspect drove around a Pacoima neighborhood before allowing three passengers out.
The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot at the Norris Avenue and Pierce Street intersection and surrendered to police.