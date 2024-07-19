Police in pursuit of a speeding dirt bike near Hansen Dam

The Glendale Police Department was in pursuit of a speeding dirt bike near Hansen Dam.

The suspect was allegedly involved in several pursuits near Pasadena.

The pursuit started near Glendale before the motorcyclist headed to northern San Fernando Valley near Hansen Dam. The rider continued to stay on city streets before going off-road near Pacoima Mountain Way and Boy Scout Lower Mountain Way.

The motorcyclist drove by several other cars on the dirt road, sometimes even stopping to talk to other drivers.