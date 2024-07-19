Watch CBS News
Police in pursuit of a speeding dirt bike near Hansen Dam

By Matthew Rodriguez

The Glendale Police Department was in pursuit of a speeding dirt bike near Hansen Dam.

The suspect was allegedly involved in several pursuits near Pasadena. 

The pursuit started near Glendale before the motorcyclist headed to northern San Fernando Valley near Hansen Dam. The rider continued to stay on city streets before going off-road near Pacoima Mountain Way and Boy Scout Lower Mountain Way.

The motorcyclist drove by several other cars on the dirt road, sometimes even stopping to talk to other drivers.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

