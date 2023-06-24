Police find "ghost" rifle, body armor inside U-Haul truck in Pasadena; man arrested after foot chase

A man was arrested after police found an illegal "ghost gun" and body armor inside of a U-Haul truck in Pasadena on Friday.

According to a statement from Pasadena Police Department, officers were called to the area of Claremont Street and Wilson Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday morning, where they located a U-Haul truck that had been involved in some sort of collision.

"Officers contacted the driver, who was asleep in the driver's seat. They woke up the driver and asked him to exit the vehicle," said a statement from Pasadena police. "As he exited, officers saw a handgun in the driver's waistband."

Police say that the suspect, who was been identified as 36-year-old Carson man Marc Oliver David, tried to run but was captured following a brief foot pursuit. They also recovered the handgun, a 9mm pistol, from his waistband.

Upon inspection of the U-Haul, officers found an AR-15 rifle, a set of body armor and two loaded high-capacity magazines.

Following the arrest, units with PPD's Street Crime Unit served follow-up investigations at three different locations connected to David, but found nothing of evidentiary value.

David has been booked on suspicion of multiple felonies, included weapons and narcotics violations and no-bail arrest warrants.

Anyone with further information on the incident or David was asked to contact investigators at (626) 744-4241.