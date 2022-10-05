Watch CBS News
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Carjacking suspect barricaded in Newport Beach home
Carjacking suspect barricaded in Newport Beach home 01:06

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. 

According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. 

The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. 

A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. 

A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.

According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on October 4, 2022 / 5:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

