Police dog takes down man accused of shooting at LAPD helicopter

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

A police dog took down a man accused of shooting at a police helicopter in South Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. 

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 2100 block of West 76th Street at about 1:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a man with a firearm who was threatening family members. 

The suspect and police exchanged gunfire as officers arrived. The man ran into a nearby house, prompting SWAT and K9 units to respond. The officers tried to negotiate with the suspect for about four hours until he fled from the house. 

A police dog quickly tracked the suspect down and bit him, ending the standoff. LAPD said paramedics took the man to the hospital for treatment. 

Detectives found a firearm at the scene. No one was injured in the brief shootout. 

