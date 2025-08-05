Watch CBS News
Police detain 4 people after deadly hit-and-run crash in West LA

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Los Angeles police detained four people after a deadly hit-and-run crash underneath the 10 Freeway Tuesday afternoon. 

Investigators said the collision happened at roughly 2:10 p.m. on S. Bundy Drive in West LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect allegedly struck a homeless man under the overpass and drove away. 

The driver and passengers then got out of the vehicle and jumped into another car. Investigators said other motorists helped them track down the suspects near Bundy and Ocean Park Boulevard. 

Officers detained the drivers of both cars and two passengers. 

