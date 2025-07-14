Police continue searching for leads after boy's body found in Panorama City parking lot

Investigators are still searching for information that will help them identify the person who left a boy's body in a Panorama City parking lot over the weekend.

The discovery was made at around 7 a.m. on Saturday outside of a medical office building in the 8200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

Initially, detectives estimated that the boy was between 3-years and 4-years-old, but now the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner suspects that he was actually 5 or 6 and is believed to be African American.

They're still unsure if the boy is from the Los Angeles area and say that a sketch will be released to the public once the autopsy is completed.

There are no concrete leads yet, such as a suspect identity or vehicle involved in the incident, according to LAPD. But they say that they've viewed some security camera footage from the area that captured video of interest.

In the days since, a large memorial has continued to grow near the spot where the boy was found, with many community members stopping to pay their respects.

Marta Madrigal is one of many who took time outside of the memorial on Monday, even though she didn't know the victim.

"Not know who did it and why, why they did it," she said. "I'd like to know. ... Definitely have to turn in theirselves."

Some other local children have also stopped by, leaving their own toys to pay respects.

"We're giving their favorite stuffed animals to a child they don't even know because we want to show our love to him," said Camila Chavez, who was at the memorial with her two younger siblings.

Susana Solis, another community member who has been stopping to tend to the flowers and tokens of sympathy, shared the same sentiment.

"Everybody loves children, and if something happened to any child, no matter what race, what religion, whatever, we are concerned," she said. "The parents that's out there, they should come forward, or whoever did this, come forward."

LAPD investigators ask anyone who knows more to contact them.