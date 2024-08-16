Police continue investigation into death of 19-year-old man in Koreatown

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who suffered a head injury during some sort of fall in Koreatown in late-July, something that family members say happened when he was attacked.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place on July 25, when Joon Hee Han was taken to a Whittier hospital for treatment on an injury to his head that he suffered during a fall.

"According to family members, the fall was the result of an attack that occurred at the end of July in the 700 block of South Harvard Boulevard," an LAPD statement said.

Detectives have not verified that claim, but are working to attain more evidence, witness statements and any more information that they can to help determine what led to Han's death.

"As more information becomes available and the sequence of events that led to Joon Hee Han's death becomes clear, we will provide additional information," police said. "Until then, we must refrain from additional comments on this tragic occurrence until the facts are clear."

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 382-9470.