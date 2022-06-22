Police clear suspicious vehicle at LAX that lead to massive traffic backup in the area

The upper departure level of Los Angeles International Airport was temporarily closed Wednesday evening while police investigated a suspicious U-Haul truck that was left unattended.

Traffic into LAX was diverted to the lower arrivals area, while authorities, including LAPD's Bomb Squad, investigated the truck.

"Police have cleared the vehicle causing the security issue and are starting to allow our guests back inside affected areas. Traffic diversions will end shortly and vehicle traffic will resume on all levels and roads," officials at LAX tweeted. We are sorry for the delays, and we thank our officers."

Due to a suspicious vehicle, the upper/departures level of the airport is closed for the investigation. Traffic will be diverted to the lower/arrivals level. Please allow extra time to get to your terminal during this time. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 22, 2022

bomb threat at LAX - uhal van got sniffed by dogs so they’ve evacuated the whole terminal. Cops had everyone on departure parking level back away - looking for a clear shot in once it opens up. News anyone? #LAX #LosAngeles #airport pic.twitter.com/yJGIAC4x1m — Moses C🧢 (@YangGang2020_) June 23, 2022

All vehicle traffic into the airport is impacted due to the police investigation, including Century and Sepulveda. Shuttles are not currently running, including from economy parking. Please allow extra time and check your flight status. We will provide updates as available — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 23, 2022