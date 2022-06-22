Police clear suspicious vehicle at LAX that lead to massive traffic backup in the area
The upper departure level of Los Angeles International Airport was temporarily closed Wednesday evening while police investigated a suspicious U-Haul truck that was left unattended.
Traffic into LAX was diverted to the lower arrivals area, while authorities, including LAPD's Bomb Squad, investigated the truck.
"Police have cleared the vehicle causing the security issue and are starting to allow our guests back inside affected areas. Traffic diversions will end shortly and vehicle traffic will resume on all levels and roads," officials at LAX tweeted. We are sorry for the delays, and we thank our officers."
