Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chase petty theft suspects from Ventura County

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CHP officers chase petty theft suspects from Ventura County before calling off pursuit
CHP officers chase petty theft suspects from Ventura County before calling off pursuit 18:44

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a petty theft suspect.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office started the chase after receiving a report of a theft at a local Albertson's grocery store Thursday evening.

The vehicle, which made its way into the San Fernando Valley, was connected to other thefts. CHP chased the car onto the 101 Freeway before merging onto the I-405 South.

The driver weaved in and out of rush-hour traffic before exiting onto the CA-90 Freeway. The pursuit continued onto surface streets near Westchester. A passenger threw items out of the car during the pursuit near Ladera Heights.

Police backed off the pursuit and began tracking the suspects from the air. After making their way into a neighborhood in Vermont Square, the suspects bailed out of the car and ran through yards before jumping into separate vehicles. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.