Police chase petty theft suspects from Ventura County

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a petty theft suspect.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office started the chase after receiving a report of a theft at a local Albertson's grocery store Thursday evening.

The vehicle, which made its way into the San Fernando Valley, was connected to other thefts. CHP chased the car onto the 101 Freeway before merging onto the I-405 South.

The driver weaved in and out of rush-hour traffic before exiting onto the CA-90 Freeway. The pursuit continued onto surface streets near Westchester. A passenger threw items out of the car during the pursuit near Ladera Heights.

Police backed off the pursuit and began tracking the suspects from the air. After making their way into a neighborhood in Vermont Square, the suspects bailed out of the car and ran through yards before jumping into separate vehicles.