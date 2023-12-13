Watch CBS News
Police chase a possible stolen vehicle that crashed into multiple cars

Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that crashed into multiple cars. 

It started in the San Fernando Valley with the Los Angeles Police Department, however, officers backed off after the suspect continued to drive dangerously. The suspect routinely weaved past other drivers while hitting 100 mph on the 405 Freeway. 

The hazardous driving continued when the suspect exited the freeway in Northridge, hitting speeds of 70 mph while blasting through intersections and, at one point, driving on the wrong side of the road.

After aimlessly driving around the San Fernando Valley, two people jumped out of the stole car and started to run along a trail.

Police detained one person during their subsequent search.

