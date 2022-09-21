Police ask for help of public finding robber of Olympic Blvd. store

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the suspect involved in a store robbery.

It happened Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m. when the suspect walked into a convenience store located in the 1800 block of W. Olympic Boulevard.

Police said the suspect waited in line, walked up to the counter, took out a handgun, and fired one shot over the counter. The suspect then demanded the employees to fill a bag with money. The robber fired a second shot over the counter and fled the location on foot with the bag of money, police added.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 24 years of age, black hair, brown eyes, 5'9" tall, 250 lbs. He was wearing a gray/blue Dodger hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

A video of the robbery is posted on YouTube.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Rampart Area Detectives at (213) 484-3450.