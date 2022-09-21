Watch CBS News
Police ask for help of public finding robber of Olympic Blvd. store

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the suspect involved in a store robbery.

It happened Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m. when the suspect walked into a convenience store located in the 1800 block of W. Olympic Boulevard. 

Police said the suspect waited in line, walked up to the counter, took out a handgun, and fired one shot over the counter. The suspect then demanded the employees to fill a bag with money. The robber fired a second shot over the counter and fled the location on foot with the bag of money, police added. 

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 24 years of age, black hair, brown eyes, 5'9" tall, 250 lbs. He was wearing a gray/blue Dodger hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

A video of the robbery is posted on YouTube

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Rampart Area Detectives at (213) 484-3450. 

September 21, 2022

