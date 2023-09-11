Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of man on Metro Red Line

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old passenger without provocation aboard a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles was in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Randy Nash was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Saturday near the 1000 block of West 85th Street in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked for suspicion of murder.

The stabbing occurred around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. The suspect approached the victim, pulled out a knife and "without warning or provocation" stabbed the victim -- identified as Jesse Rodriguez -- in the chest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Transit Services Division officers who were at the Pershing Square Station rendered aid to Rodriguez until paramedics arrived. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital, where he later died, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

The suspect, Randy Lamale Nash, 31, fled the scene on foot and was last seen going up the stairs from the underground station, authorities said.

According to sheriff's inmate records, Nash remains in LAPD custody on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information about the fatal assault was urged to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Sharman or Gonzales at 213-996-4142. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877- 527-3247.