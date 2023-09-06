Police arrest man who brought airsoft gun to Pasadena City College class

Police arrested a man for bringing an airsoft gun to a Pasadena City College class Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded at around 7:40 p.m. when someone reported a student with a handgun in a math class in the C Building on PCC's campus, according to the superintendent.

Officers from both the Pasadena Police Department and PCCPD responded to the class and detained the male individual. They found an "airsoft-type weapon and pocketknife with a long blade" in the suspect's possession.

He has since been transported to Pasadena jail for booking.

There is currently no threat to students or staff. The campus remains open.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities will release details at later time.