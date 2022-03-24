Watch CBS News

Police arrest man running around Burbank Airport's airfield

By CBSLA Staff

A man is in custody after walking onto the airfield at Burbank Airport. 

Desmond Shaw was over the scene in Sky2 where the man could be seen running around the airfield and hiding around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I gotta give credit to my pilot, Justin because we were actually leaving Burbank airspace when he heard on the frequency that there was an authorized pedestrian who was near the end of runway three on the south side of the airport," said Shaw. "So we turned around and sure enough, we saw somebody out there walking around."

The man evaded authorities, attempting to hide before airport police found him and put him In handcuffs.

The man's identity has not been released.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 10:19 PM

