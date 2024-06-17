Police arrest alleged pimp, 10 others in Claremont prostitution sting

A pimp and 10 other people connected to an alleged prostitution ring were arrested during a sting operation in Claremont last week.

It happened on Thursday, June 13, when officers with the Claremont, Glendora and Upland Police Departments, as well as personnel with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation, conducted an undercover detail targeting near Indian Hill Boulevard and the I-10 Freeway, according to a statement from Claremont police.

The operation happened after residents, business owners and passerby in the area called to report prostitution in the area, the statement said.

"During the operation, three undercover officers posed as prostitutes and solicited subjects ('Johns') who sought to engage in commercial sexual acts," the statement continued. "After the undercover officers were solicited for sex acts, the 'Johns' were arrested by additional undercover officers in the area."

Overall, 10 people were arrested for soliciting what they thought was a prostitute for sexual acts, police said.

Those individuals have bene identified as:

Isaias Castroesparza, a 33-year-old Bloomington man who is a registered sex offender for sexual battery,

Alexander Anthony Guerra, a 33-year-old Pomona man,

Santos Villatamoreno, a 35-year-old Highland man,

Brian Eugene Cannon, a 46-year-old Hesperia man,

Stevey Macias Yanez, a 47-year-old Pomona man,

Jose Anaya, a 30-year-old Pomona man,

Jason Orellana, a 25-year-old Pomona man,

Sergio Andrade, a 44-year-old Ontario man,

Malik Edwards, a 29-year-old Claremont man, and

Sergio Andrade, a 44-year-old Ontario man.

All 10 men were booked and released with citations pending a court appearance.

Additionally, a man identified as Antioch resident Raheem Tiyon Blackmon, 31, was arrested for attempting to "pimp and pander" and undercover officer. He was hospitalized following the arrest for undisclosed medical reasons, police said.

His case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.