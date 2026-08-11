Felony warrant suspect surrenders to police on 60 Freeway following pursuit

A felony warrant suspect surrendered to police officers after a mostly speeding pursuit that began in Victorville, continued through the East San Gabriel Valley, and ended on the 60 Freeway in Ontario.

Officers first attempted to pull over the blue SUV in Victorville, and the driver initially stopped, but took off again and moved along the 10 Freeway into West Covina. The suspect driver continued speeding along surface streets at up to 80 mph, with one passenger bailing out before the driver took off again. According to the CHP, the passenger has been detained.

A passenger bails out of the vehicle as the suspect driver continues on. CBS LA

The driver maneuvered around a spike strip set at the intersection of Workman Mill Road and Don Julian Road and moved onto the east 60 Freeway and into San Bernardino.

Around 3:45 p.m., the driver pulled over on the shoulder of the 60 Freeway and surrendered to police. According to the CHP Victorville, the suspect has a no-bail warrant out of Orange County and a $200,000 warrant through the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.