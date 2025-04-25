Alleged hit-and-run driver taken into custody after lengthy Studio City standoff

Los Angeles police standoff with pursuit suspect following a slow-speed chase through Hollywood Hill

A police pursuit and Studio City standoff that began around 10 a.m., came to an end around 12:35 p.m. as police took an alleged hit-and-run driver into custody.

The alleged non-injury hit-and-run that led to the slow-speed pursuit occurred at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine in Hollywood around 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Police Department officers followed closely behind the silver Toyota Tacoma as it crawled along the winding Coldwater Canyon Drive. As it moved into a residential area, police laid out spike strips, and then rammed the truck as the driver continued to roll off with deflated tires.

Police surrounded the truck as it came to a stop in a driveway near Clawson Place and the driver attempted to back up into a police vehicle. A Mental Evaluation Unit was requested as the standoff continued for over an hour. Police said the truck was recently reported as stolen.

SWAT officers used tear gas to get the suspect out of the truck. The suspect was taken into custody around 12:35 p.m.

