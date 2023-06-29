Driver of stolen minivan taken into custody after a near hour-long pursuit from LA to San Diego Counties

An approximate hour-long pursuit of a stolen minivan concluded in Carlsbad with the driver in custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department began following a gray Odessey with a "Fit For Life" logo on it, in the LAX area and continuing South on the 405 Freeway into Orange County.

Around 9:20 a.m., the Odessey remained on the 405 South Freeway with the speed of traffic in Long Beach, and continued into Orange, then San Diego County.

LAPD reported the van was stolen out of the Newton area.

Once in Orange County, the California Highway Patrol took over and continued as a pursuit.

Around 9:45 a.m., the pursuit continued into Costa Mesa near the John Wayne Airport, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit entered a flight-restricted area near Camp Pendleton around 10 a.m. and our SkyCAL chopper could no longer track the pursuit.

Orange County CHP reported the pursuit concluded around 10:40 a.m. in Carlsbad at College Boulevard and Farady Avenue with the driver of the stolen van taken into custody.