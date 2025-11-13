Police are chasing a stolen vehicle near Van Nuys

Los Angeles Police Department officers are tracking a stolen vehicle in Mid City, Beverly Hills and into West Los Angeles.

The silver Ford Fusion is traveling on surface streets and at times, is driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road as the chase continues.

The driver has reached speeds up to 60 mph, as traffic in the area continues to build. The driver moved onto the northbound 405 Freeway around 3 p.m., weaving in and out of the carpool lane and shoulder of the roadway.

The driver exited the freeway and moved onto surface streets in Van Nuys.