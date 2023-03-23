Police announce arrest of suspect who violently robbed 69-year-old man in San Fernando

Police announced the arrest of a suspect who is said to have violently robbed a man in his 60s in San Fernando last week.

Edgar Flores, 31. San Fernando Police Department

According to a statement from San Fernando Police Department, 31-year-old Edgar Flores was arrested in the 900 block of Truman Street on Monday after he was identified as the suspect involved in an incident that occurred back on March 17.

The robbery is said to have occurred at around 10:20 p.m. in the 900 block of North Maclay Avenue, when Flores approached a 69-year-old man and attempted to steal a bag he was holding.

"The victim initially resisted the robbery attempt, prompting Flores to violently attack the victim and render him unconscious," the statement said.

Flores was arrested at a liquor store after police learned he was in the area.

"I am proud of the men and women of the San Fernando Police Department and their efforts to solve this case as quickly as possible," said Police Chief Fabian Valdez.

Flores has been booked for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, resisting arrest and for an outstanding parole warrant.