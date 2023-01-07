Playoff Fan Central is raising funds for LAUSD

For football fans who want to do more than just watch, it's game time at the interactive, activity filled Playoff Fan Central exhibit at the L.A. Convention Center.

PFC is a 300,000 square-foot experience, going on through the weekend, giving fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Elon Werner of PFC grabbed some footballs and talked with Tena Ezzeddine about the Extra Yard for Teachers display, a fundraiser for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Every tossed ball that hits the target, brings in $1 for LAUSD. So far, Werner said the Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation has raised about $1,500 for the district with the ball toss.

"And this is something the College Football Playoffs has done in every host city. We want to give back to the community. So the game is here this weekend, but when we leave we want to leave a positive impact on education, on the students all over L.A.," said Werner.

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship takes place Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

For more information on the Playoff Fan Central event at the L.A. Convention Center, visit: https://losangeles2023.com/events/