Plaque unveiled for Nicholas Vella, police officer killed in helicopter crash in Newport Beach

A plaque honoring Nicholas Vella, the Huntington Beach Police Department officer killed in a helicopter crash in early 2022, was unveiled in Newport Beach on Sunday.

Working together, HBPD and Newport Beach Police Department unveiled the memorial plaque at Marina Park in Newport Beach on the one-year anniversary of the fatal incident.

"Our Huntington Beach community takes great pride in our police department and the phenomenal work our police heroes do for Huntington Beach and the surrounding area," said Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland in a statement. "While I didn't have the honor of meeting Nick, the many stories I have heard about his dedication to our city, his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters make clear what a tremendous father, husband, son, friend and officer he was."

"The city of Newport Beach is honored to celebrate the life and sacrifice of Officer Pilot Vella," said Newport Beach Mayor Noah Blom in the statement. "His bravery and valor shall be remembered forever."

Vella, 44, was killed on Feb. 19, 2022, when the HBPD's HB-1 helicopter he was riding in crashed in the Newport Beach area at around 6:30 p.m, with dozens of witnesses on the beach near where the crash landing occurred. A preliminary report from National Transportation Safety Board said that the helicopter unexpectedly yawed aggressively to the right during the flight, when Vella and the pilot were responding to reports of a fight in the area.

Despite corrective measures from the pilot, the helicopter is said to have continued into a downward spiral until the impact. The other officer was injured during the crash.

Vella was acting as the tactical flight officer at the time of the crash.

"One year has passed, and there are still no words that can adequately express this loss," Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra said. "We will always remember Nick on this day. He was a selfless and driven police officer and man who we were blessed to have known.

His law enforcement career began with the Laguna Beach Police Department before he transferred to HBPD in 2008. He was assigned to the Air Support Unit in 2016, where he served as both a Police Helicopter Pilot and a Certified Flight Instructor.

Vella is survived by his wife Kristi, daughter Dylan, his parents John and Marcella and his brother John Arthur.

In the days after, the Orange County community offered an outpouring of support for the fallen officer and his family.