Pipeline leak prompts hazmat investigation near Six Flags Magic Mountain
A leaking pipeline in Valencia, near Six Flags Magic Mountain, has prompted a hazardous materials investigation.
All northbound lanes of The Old Road are closed at Magic Mountain Parkway due to the oil leak, which was coming from a pipeline in the area.
Emergency crews were able to quickly stop the leak and begin cleaning the oil, which had spilled into a planter and onto the sidewalk.
It was not immediately clear what caused the leak.
