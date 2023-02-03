Watch CBS News
Pipeline leak prompts hazmat investigation near Six Flags Magic Mountain

A leaking pipeline in Valencia, near Six Flags Magic Mountain, has prompted a hazardous materials investigation. 

All northbound lanes of The Old Road are closed at Magic Mountain Parkway due to the oil leak, which was coming from a pipeline in the area. 

Emergency crews were able to quickly stop the leak and begin cleaning the oil, which had spilled into a planter and onto the sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear what caused the leak. 

