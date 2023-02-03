Pipeline leak prompts hazmat investigation near Six Flags Magic Mountain

A leaking pipeline in Valencia, near Six Flags Magic Mountain, has prompted a hazardous materials investigation.

All northbound lanes of The Old Road are closed at Magic Mountain Parkway due to the oil leak, which was coming from a pipeline in the area.

Emergency crews were able to quickly stop the leak and begin cleaning the oil, which had spilled into a planter and onto the sidewalk.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE IN VALENCIA. ALL NB LANES OF THE OLD RD. AT MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY. AND THE TWO RIGHT LANES OF WB MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY. AT THE OLD RD. ARE CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) February 3, 2023

It was not immediately clear what caused the leak.