Pilot killed in Banning plane crash
The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed when the plane crashed in Banning just south of the 10 Freeway near Hargrave Street at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Dept.
The plane caught fire and sparked a quarter-acre vegetation fire. The fire was contained by 7 p.m.
The pilot was killed. No one else was in the plane.
The crash was under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.