Pilot killed in Banning plane crash

The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed when the plane crashed in Banning just south of the 10 Freeway near Hargrave Street at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Dept.

The plane caught fire and sparked a quarter-acre vegetation fire. The fire was contained by 7 p.m.

The pilot was killed. No one else was in the plane.

The crash was under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. and the Federal Aviation Administration.