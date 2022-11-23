Watch CBS News
Pilot killed in Banning plane crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed when the plane crashed in Banning just south of the 10 Freeway near Hargrave Street at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Dept.

The plane caught fire and sparked a quarter-acre vegetation fire. The fire was contained by 7 p.m.

The pilot was killed. No one else was in the plane.

The crash was under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. and the Federal Aviation Administration.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

