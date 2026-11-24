Crews are battling a fire that has engulfed a strip mall in the Pico-Union area on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

The LAFD said additional fire companies were requested to assist in fire suppression.

The fire has prompted a large response. Aerial footage of the scene shows thick smoke filling the area. Firefighters are using several ladders to assist with dropping water.

The Department of Building and Safety, Department of Water and Power and the Department of Transportation have also been requested.

The cause of the fire is unknown.