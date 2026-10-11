3 hospitalized after Pico-Union shooting, LAPD detectives say

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Pico-Union on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to the area near Venice Boulevard and S. Catalina Street at around 12:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting, and upon arrival, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition, police said. They believe that one of the people shot two others and then themself.

LAPD officials did not provide information on the ages or genders of the victims, nor did they know if the incident was connected to domestic violence.

Police said there were no outstanding suspects as they continued investigating the motive.