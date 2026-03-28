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Man wounded after Pico-Union shooting; LAPD searching for suspect

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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A man was wounded after a shooting in the Pico-Union area on Saturday and police are still searching for the suspect. 

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Bonnie Brae Street near Venice Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. They told CBS LA that the victim, a man in his 30s, was standing on the sidewalk when he was approached by multiple suspects.

Police believe at least one of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the upper chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

No suspect information was immediately available as the investigation got underway, police said. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

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