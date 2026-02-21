LAPD detectives searching for Pico-Union hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian in December

Los Angeles police are asking for help from the public as they work to identify and arrest the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in the Pico-Union district back in December last year.

It happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2025 near Venice Boulevard and Malvern Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that the driver, behind the wheel of a silver 2008-2010 four-door Chrysler 300 sedan, was traveling east when they struck the pedestrian.

The suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, has been described as a man between 50 and 60 years old who was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.

Instead of stopping to help the victim, police say that the suspect fled from the scene.

Police believe that the driver's car has a non-working driver's side fog light and a darker shade of paint on the driver's side door.

As their investigation continues, detectives have shared a photo of the suspect and vehicle, as well as a video that they hope will help someone from the public come forward with further information that could lead to an arrest.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through the city's administrative code reward program.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact detectives at (213) 486-0760.