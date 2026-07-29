LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver after Pico-Union crash leaves pedestrian severely injured

Detectives are seeking help from the public as they continue working to identify a hit-and-run driver who severely injured a pedestrian in the Pico-Union area in early July.

In a news release shared on social media, Los Angeles Police Department officers said that they were called to the intersection of Hoover Street and London Street at around 11 p.m. on July 13 after learning of a crash involving a pedestrian.

"A white sedan was traveling southbound on Hoover Street negotiating a left eastbound turn onto London Street when it struck the victim, who was traveling northbound on Hoover Street through the intersection," the release said.

Instead of stopping to help, police say that the driver fled from the area heading east on London Street.

The vehicle that was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash in Pico-Union on July 13, 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was treated for severe injuries, police said.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone who has information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect, through the city's administrative code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division Officer Herrera at 213-833-3713.