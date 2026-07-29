LA County health officials issue warning due to flea-borne typhus outbreak in Pico-Union

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday issued a warning to the public due to a localized outbreak of flea-borne typhus in Pico-Union.

The announcement comes after five people were hospitalized with the bacterial infection but have since recovered, public health officials said, noting that the county has seen an increase in cases.

"People are often exposed to typhus in and around their homes, when infected fleas are carried indoors on pets or other animals," LADPH officials said in a news release. "In Los Angeles County, infected fleas are commonly found on rats, free-roaming cats, and opossums."

They said that in 2025, nine of the 10 people who were diagnosed with flea-borne typhus required hospitalization.

Typhus symptoms develop one to two weeks after a person becomes infected, and can include fever, headache, body aches, chills, rash, nausea and vomiting. Health officials urged that anyone experiencing symptoms seek medical care immediately, as the sickness can be treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early.

"As flea-borne typhus cases continue to increase across Los Angeles County, preventing exposure to infected fleas is more important than ever," said a statement from LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "Community members can help protect themselves and their neighbors by keeping pets on flea control year-round, avoiding stray animals, and making sure wildlife cannot live in or around their homes."

LADPH said that flea-borne typhus cases have been rising since 2010, and in 2025, they identified a record 220 cases. The cases occurred in people of all ages, officials said.