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Deputies search for 2 suspects in Pico Rivera shooting death

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for two suspects after they found a man shot to death inside a Pico Rivera residence early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 9500 block of Aldrich Street around 5:16 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that there are at least two suspects, a man and a woman. The woman was reportedly wearing a blue shirt and pants, and the man is described as 5'5" tall, weighing around 220 lbs., bald, wearing gray shorts and a black shirt.

The two suspects left the scene in two different vehicles: a white pickup truck and a dark-colored sedan.

The identity of the victim and a motive for the shooting are not known at this time. 

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An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a man in the 9500 block of Aldrich Street, in Pico Rivera. CBS LA

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