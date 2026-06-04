Deputies search for 2 suspects in Pico Rivera shooting death

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for two suspects after they found a man shot to death inside a Pico Rivera residence early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 9500 block of Aldrich Street around 5:16 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that there are at least two suspects, a man and a woman. The woman was reportedly wearing a blue shirt and pants, and the man is described as 5'5" tall, weighing around 220 lbs., bald, wearing gray shorts and a black shirt.

The two suspects left the scene in two different vehicles: a white pickup truck and a dark-colored sedan.

The identity of the victim and a motive for the shooting are not known at this time.