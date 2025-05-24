68-year-old man identified as victim of Pico Rivera homicide

Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide in Pico Rivera last Wednesday as they continue their investigation.

On May 21 a little after 6 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 8300 block of Telegraph Road near the 5 Freeway after learning of an unresponsive man in the area, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found the victim dead at the scene. He has been identified as 68-year-old Alfredo Escamilla by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

While investigating the matter, deputies discovered evidence leading to the arrest of a man living at a residence in the area. He has not yet been identified.

The suspect, in his 40s, was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Investigators are preparing to present the case to the district attorney's office for filing of charges in coming days.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and what led up to the deadly attack. Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.