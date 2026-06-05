Suspect in deadly Pico Rivera shooting arrested by Riverside County deputies

The suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man in Pico Rivera on Thursday morning was arrested by Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday.

In a news release shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that the shooting happened at around 5:15 a.m. near the 9500 block of Aldrich Street. They arrived and found the victim, who has since been identified as Joseph Soto, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time that their preliminary investigation began, LASD Homicide Bureau detectives said that two suspects were wanted in connection with the incident, a man and a woman who fled from the scene in separate vehicles.

On Friday, deputies shared an updated news release to announce that one person was taken into custody.

"During the course of the Homicide detective's investigation, a suspect was identified and subsequently located in Riverside County," the news release said. "Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested the suspect for an unrelated charge."

The suspect, who still hasn't been publicly identified, was then charged with murder by LASD Homicide Investigators and the case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

"This was not a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the community," LASD's updated release said. "The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.