Pickup truck leaves trail of wrecked vehicles in South Los Angeles

People are waking up Tuesday to a trail of destruction left by an out-of-control pickup truck in South LA.

At least a dozen parked vehicles were found damaged on Vermont Avenue and 41st Street by a white Chevrolet Silverado truck that was seen at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The truck was reported to be driving north on Vermont, repeatedly hitting parked cars for several blocks, before slamming into a curb and stopping.

(credit: CBS)

From where the truck ended up, it appears its passenger-side front tire was eventually ripped away, and its engine compartment was left heavily damaged.

The driver had suffered a medial emergency and was taken away in an ambulance with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A total of 15 vehicles were damaged, police said. From the damage left behind, the truck appeared to have sideswiped several of the parked vehicles, but some were also damaged by being pushed into cars in front of them. Several of the vehicles have already been declared a total loss.