Pickup truck leads deputies on pursuit through Inland Empire and LA County

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
A pickup truck driver led the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol on a cross-county pursuit Monday night. 

Deputies began chasing the suspect onto the westbound 10 Freeway after he allegedly ran a red light. They chased from the Inland Empire all the way to Los Angeles County before handing over the pursuit ot the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect pulled over to the side of the freeway near the 101 Freeway northbound before surrendering to CHP officers.

